Coimbatore, Apr 4 (PTI) The Coimbatore- Shirdi sector has been identified for the operation of the Bharat Gaurav train.

Southern Railway decided to run the theme-based tourist circuit train following demand. The train service would begin in May, an official press release said on Monday.

