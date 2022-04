Patna, Apr 14 (PTI) Bihar has received an investment proposal of Rs 817 crore for setting up data centres across the state.

Data management firm VueNow, which is planning the investment, will develop a four-tier data centre of 100 racks with Patna as the master hub. Four other centers will come up in Dharbhanga, Bhagalpur, Purnea and Buxar in the first phase, said an official statement.

The investment proposal was discussed at a meeting chaired by Information Technology Minister Jibesh Kumar on Wednesday.

"We are looking forward to finalisation of the proposal. After proper evaluation of the proposal, it will be sent to the Chief Minister's Office for final approval," Kumar said.

"The state government will provide all support to investors as our aim is to make Bihar the next IT hub of the eastern region," he said.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the IT Department and officials of VueNow, including its Managing Director VC Roy.

The firm has already started working on similar projects in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh.

