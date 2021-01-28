Bengaluru, Jan 28 (PTI) The city-based Balan Engineering Private Limited on Thursday announced the launch of six variants of electric vehicles that would benefit individuals and companies focussed on cargo transport, agriculture and civic amenities.

The EVs, unveiled by Karnataka Minister for Industries Jagadish Shettar, were Electric Loader-Vishwas, Electric Garbage Vehicle-Swach Rath, Electric Passenger Ricksaw-B5, Electric Sanitizing Vehicle, Electric Fumigation Vehicle and Electric Push Cart-Kamala.

These were more relevant in boosting rural economy and in large civic corporations and institutions, the company said, adding it will offer four years warranty on battery and motor controller.

Balan Engineering will be engaged in the manufacture, assembly and sale of various types of electrical vehicles and has received the licence to set up a large manufacturing facility in Bagalkot District in the state.

At present, it has a manufacturing unit here with a capacity of about 300 to 400 vehicles a month, a company release said.

The factory operations will shift to Bagalkot on completion of the factory in six to nine months and the facility here will be converted into a city service centre.

Speaking at the launch, company Director Balakrishnan N said, We have acquired 25 acres of land for setting up the manufacturing facility at Bagalkot and the land development activities have been completed. We are awaiting financial closures to start the construction work.

