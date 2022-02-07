New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Transformers and Rectifiers on Monday posted about five-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.6 crore for December quarter 2021-22 mainly due to higher income.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 339.80 in the quarter from Rs 169.40 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board in its meeting also approved further investment in Savas Engineering Company Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, through various modes.

Moreover, the board approved a proposal to enhance its stake from 60 per cent to 100 per cent in T&R Switchgear Private Ltd.

After all compliances made regarding stake acquisition, T&R Switchgear will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

