New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank on Tuesday plunged 5 per cent after the company posted a 69 per cent decline in net profit for the first quarter ended June 2020.

It tumbled 5.09 per cent to Rs 12.30 on the BSE.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Mi's Virtual Launch Event.

On the NSE, it plunged 5.01 per cent to Rs 12.30.

The bank on Monday posted a 69 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 6.09 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020 due to higher provisioning.

Also Read | Google Pixel 4a Affordable Smartphone Launched at $349, to Go on Sale in India in October.

It had registered a net profit of Rs 19.84 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a sequential basis, however, its net profit in the quarter under review increased from Rs 2.6 crore in the March 2020 quarter.

Total income during April-June 2020 increased to Rs 278.62 crore from Rs 256.75 crore in the year-ago period, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's provisioning for bad loans and contingencies spiked to Rs 37.02 crore during the reported quarter of FY21 as against Rs 9.27 crore a year ago. However, it was lower from previous quarter's Rs 56.89 crore.

On the asset front, the bank's gross non-performing assets fell to 6.89 per cent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2020, from 7.61 per cent a year ago.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs were at Rs 464.45 crore as against Rs 496.48 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)