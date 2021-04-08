New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Shares of JSW Steel on Thursday zoomed over 9 per cent after the company reported nearly 6 per cent year-on-year increase in its output for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The stock jumped 9.25 per cent to close at Rs 614.30 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 13.62 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 638.90.

On the NSE, it rallied 9.21 per cent to close at Rs 614.10.

In traded volume terms, 32.88 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 7.20 crore units at the NSE during the day.

JSW Steel on Thursday reported nearly 6 per cent year-on-year increase in its output at 4.19 million tonne (MT) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

In a statement, the JSW Group company said it had produced 3.97MT steel during the same quarter of financial year 2019-20.

During January-March 2021, the company's production of flat rolled products rose by 4 per cent to 2.99 MT, from 2.87 MT in the year-ago period.

