New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) GE T&D India on Tuesday said it has again temporarily closed operations at manufacturing facilities at Padappai, Pallavaram and Hosur in Tamil Nadu after imposition of additional lockdown restrictions in the state amid the pandemic.

The company had suspended operations at its facilities in Tamil Nadu on May 10 following the lockdown restrictions announcement by the state government. The operations were resumed on May 19 at these facilities. Now, the lockdown restrictions are extended till May 31 in the state.

"After additional Lockdown restrictions imposed by Tamil Nadu Government in relation to Covid-19 pandemic, the Company has again temporarily closed operations at its manufacturing facilities situated in the State of Tamil Nadu at Padappai, Pallavaram and Hosur until the lockdown restrictions are lifted or until further notice," a BSE filing said.

GE T&D India has a predominant presence in all stages of the power supply chain and offers a wide range of products and related services, including power transformers, circuit breakers, gas-insulated switchgear, instrument transformers, among others.

