Coimbatore, Sept 20 (PTI): As most of the political parties protested against what they termed as anti-people and anti-farmer policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre, BJP's agricultural wing on Monday described the protests as petty politics that aims at confusing the farmers.

The workers and leaders of DMK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi hoisted black flag atop their houses and raised slogans against the Centre's policies.

The Left parties condemned the farm laws and demanded their withdrawal.

Reacting to the demonstration, president of the agricultural wing G K Nagaraj criticised the protests that, he said, were being held to confuse the farmers by saying the legislations would not promote the welfare of the ryots.

