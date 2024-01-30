Shimla, Jan 30 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh branch of Blind Persons Association on Tuesday blocked the Shimla-Sanjauli road near the state secretariat at Chotta Shimla, demanding employment for the visually impaired.

The protest disrupted vehicular movement on the road for a few hours.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the 48th Raising Day of India’s Maritime Armed Force.

The Blind Persons Association has been demanding employment in government jobs for blind persons and restoration of the old rules of backlog recruitment.

Protesters raised slogans against the government and demanded to meet Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over their demands. Demonstrations continued despite police attempts to remove them.

Also Read | PM Modi Quotes on Mahatma Gandhi: Observe Martyrs’ Day 2024 With These Memorable Sayings by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Father of the Nation.

Lucky, a protester from Rohru, told PTI that they “only get assurances but nothing has been done so far”.

Association members said the struggle to provide employment to persons with disabilities will intensify in the coming days if the government fails to fulfil their demands.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)