Kapurthala (PB), Apr 18 (PTI) The body of a teenage boy, who had drowned while taking a bath in Beas river with a group of boys, was recovered by divers, police said on Friday.

The boy was identified as Vishaldeep. His body was found by village divers floating in the river on Thursday evening.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 18, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

With this, bodies of three boys who had drowned while taking bath in the river on April 13, have been recovered while the search for one more missing boy continues, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)