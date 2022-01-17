New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Auto components major Bosch Ltd on Monday said it has appointed Karin Gilges as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective May 1, 2022.

The board of directors at its meeting held on January 17, 2022, based on the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee and the audit committee, accorded its approval for appointment of Gilges, Bosch said in a regulatory filing.

A Bosch group veteran, Gilges has been associated with the company for over 25 years.

She is currently serving as Senior Vice President in Bosch Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Bursa, Turkey as Commercial Plant Leader with responsibility of the operational business as well as strategic location development along with the additional responsibility for international production network diesel-rail.

Gilges began her career in Bosch as an Administrator Controlling in Mannesmann Rexroth AG, Lohr, Germany.

During these 25 years of association, she has worked in several management positions mainly in Finance and Controlling and other allied Corporate functions, the company said. PTI RKL

