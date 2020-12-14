New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Bosch Power Tools India on Monday said its Chennai-based manufacturing plant has crossed one crore unit production milestone.

The company, which supplies power tools to construction, woodworking and metalworking industry, had set up the facility in mid-2015 and it currently manufactures over 60 kinds of power tools, including eight trims for artisans and tradesmen.

"Bosch Power Tools has had a good run in India over the last two decades, and the rollout of our 10-millionth power tool at our plant in Chennai serves as a testament to our commitment to Indian users," Bosch Power Tools Regional Business Director, India and SAARC regions, Nishant Sinha said in a statement.

The products from the plant have been instrumental in driving growth for the company's rise in the country, he added.

