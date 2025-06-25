Thane, June 25 (PTI) A boy playing outside his house in Dombivali suburb of Thane district was seriously injured after he was mauled by a pack of stray dogs.

The horrific incident, which occurred Tuesday morning, was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a house on the Mothagaon Retibandar Road.

As soon as the boy walked into an open space in front of his residence, one of the dogs lunged at him and bit his leg. Even as the child fell to the ground and started screaming, four more dogs joined in the attack.

The video shows the dogs biting him multiple times on his legs and arms and dragging him across the ground in at least two different spots.

His ordeal ended only after a pedestrian rushed to his rescue and chased away the dogs by hurling stones.

The injured child is unable to stand due to multiple injuries.

Residents of the area alleged that the Municipal Health Department has failed to take any meaningful action despite repeated complaints about the canine menace.

