Bengaluru, May 8 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd has acquired an 11-acre land parcel in Bengaluru to develop a commercial project worth Rs 2,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Brigade Enterprises said the land will be developed into a premium commercial project with a gross leasable area of about 15 lakh square feet and a gross development value of over Rs 2,000 crore.

Also Read | India Successfully Intercepts Pakistani Strike on 15 Locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab; Check Full List of Targeted Sites Here.

"This strategic acquisition is a significant step in our journey to create world-class commercial spaces that are inspired by creating a sustainable and future-ready workspace," said Nirupa Shankar, Joint Managing Director at Brigade Enterprises Limited.

Whitefield remains a prime destination for office demand due to metro connectivity and the vibrant corporate ecosystem, she added.

Also Read | What Is Sudarshan Chakra? How Does It Work? All You Need To Know About IAF's S-400 Air Defence Which Neutralised Pakistani Drones and Missiles.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers. It has developed many projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Trivandrum, and GIFT City with developments across housing, office, retail, hospitality and education sectors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)