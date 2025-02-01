Shimla, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday completely ignored the interests of hill states, particularly Himachal Pradesh, the state's Congress chief Pratibha Singh said.

The Centre has not provided any financial assistance to Himachal Pradesh to deal with the recent natural disasters nor proposed any new development scheme, she claimed.

"There is also no relief for the state's apple growers and farmers," she added.

The budget discriminated against states governed by the Congress while Bihar, where assembly elections are due later this year, was given special attention, the former MP alleged.

