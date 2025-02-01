Mumbai, February 1: The Pune City Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, February 2, 2025. This major event is being organised by The Poona Club Ltd and executed by the Dorabjee Charitable Trust in association with HQ Southern Command. Around 15,000 runners are expected to be a part of the Pune City Marathon 2025.

The second edition of the Pune City Marathon promises a bigger and even more impressive affair every year, as it did this time round. The enthusiasm was shared between Gaurav Gadhoke, the president of The Poona Club, and Jehangir Dorabjee, director of the Dorabjee Charitable Trust, who hailed the event for attracting "tremendous government departmental participation".

Pune City Marathon 2025

As per the PunekarNews, the marathon, themed "Run for the Cause of Green and Inclusive Pune", is aimed at bringing together all the communities and the community leaders to run for causes such as social, environmental, etc. According to Race Director Shailesh Ranka, this is not merely a race but a movement towards making a healthier, greener, and more compassionate city like Pune. New initiatives on the anvil are tree plantation, promoting education for children, support for visually and hearing-impaired, and aid for old age homes.

Pune City Marathon 2025: Details

The marathon encompasses several categories, such as 3 km, 5 km, 10 km, and Half Marathon (21 km), commencing at 5:30 AM from the Cricket Ground at The Poona Club Ltd; both the starting and finishing points will be from the same place. Participants get a Dry Fit T-shirt, finisher medal, sling bag with goodies, timing chip (for 10 km and 21 km), breakfast, hydration, route support, and e-certificates.

The event is supported by various organisations, including the Income Tax Sports & Recreation Club Pune, Pune Police, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Air Force, and the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Department.

