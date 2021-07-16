New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Power Minister R K Singh on Friday announced various initiatives for the buildings sector which is expected to become the largest energy consumer by 2030, surpassing the industry.

Singh, who is also the Minister of New and Renewable Energy, said this at a conference 'Aiming for Sustainable Habitat: New Initiatives in Building Energy Efficiency 2021' organised by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

According to an official statement, the minister announced various initiatives for the buildings sector during the virtual conference and noted "building sector is second largest consumer of electricity after industry but it is expected to become the largest energy consuming sector by 2030."

Singh said the government is realising the importance of the sector and its focus is on improving energy efficiency across residential as well as commercial building establishments, the statement issued by the Ministry of Power said.

Singh directed the BEE to train over 15,000 architects, engineers and government officials on efficiency in the building sector.

He also announced creating an online directory of building materials that would envisage the process of establishing standards for energy efficient building materials.

An Online Star Rating tool was announced for energy efficient homes to improve energy-efficiency and reduce energy consumption in individual homes. ?It provides performance analysis to help professionals decide the best options to pick for energy-efficiency of their homes.

Some of the other initiatives include NEERMAN Awards, (National Energy Efficiency Roadmap for Movement towards Affordable & Natural Habitat), a web-based platform 'The Handbook of Replicable Designs for energy efficient residential buildings, and verification framework with Eco Niwas Samhita 2021.

"These initiatives will help enhance the energy-efficiency levels in residential buildings across the country, thereby leading to sustainable habitation," the minister said.

BEE, under Ministry of Power, co-ordinates with designated consumers, agencies and other organizations to recognise, identify and utilise the existing resources and infrastructure.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)