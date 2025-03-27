New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) A man accused of attacking a 79-year-old woman during a burglary attempt in Delhi's Vasant Vihar was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said on Thursday.

Suresh Paswan (30) attempted to rob the elderly woman's house on February 1, three months after he stopped working at her house as a domestic help, they said.

Paswan entered the woman's house when she was alone in her second-floor flat around 3.30 pm and assaulted her with the intention of robbery, an official said.

But the victim's family returned home unexpectedly and Paswan was forced to escape using a plastic rope. The woman, who couldn't see the attacker's face clearly, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An FIR of an attempt to murder was registered and further investigation was taken up.

Over 50 CCTV cameras were analysed multiple house helps were interrogated. The investigation revealed Paswan stopped working at the house three months before.

Though he had been changing his phone number frequently, police teams tracked him down and arrested him, the police officer said.

