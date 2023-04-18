New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Road Transport and Highways secretary Alka Upadhyay on Tuesday gave away safety awards to 42 drivers for their unblemished services, according to an official statement.

The statement said the top 17 drivers have all crossed recorded service of 30 years without an accident in their total service.

Currently, 80 State Road Transport Undertakings (SRTU) / SPVs under municipal corporations are members of the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) which operate approximately 1,50,000 buses and provide affordable and safer mobility to about 70 million passengers.

Some of the SRTUs have maintained accident rate much less than the average of 0.09 (Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu - Salem, Uttarakhand, Andaman & Nicobar and Delhi) in Urban Transport.

