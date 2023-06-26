New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Air India Express on Monday said its direct flights from Varanasi to Sharjah will now transport Banarasi Langda mangoes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated the export of aromatic Banarasi Langda mangoes and other perishables from the newly constructed pack house in Varanasi.

"The airline's daily direct flight on the Sharjah-Varanasi route will now transport the Langda mangoes, along with other farmer produce to UAE, thereby connecting farmers in the catchment area of VNS airport to opportunities in UAE," the airline said in a release.

Presently, the airline transports around three tonnes of fruits and vegetables from Uttar Pradesh every day on its daily direct Sharjah flights.

