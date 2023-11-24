New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Travel tech firm udChalo on Friday said former Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Retd) has joined its advisory board.

As part of the advisory team, he will guide the company in making strategic decisions that align seamlessly with the needs and preferences of its customer base and beyond, udChalo said in a statement.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

An online travel platform udChalo also caters to defence personnel in remote places like Uri, Baramulla and Leh with its 70 outreach centres.

***

Also Read | Tiger Population in India: Annual Tiger Census in West Bengal’s Sunderbans to Begin from November 27.

*Jodaro raises about Rs 6 crore in funding

Business-to-business (B2B) firm Jodaro has raised USD 7,50,000 (about Rs 6 crore) in funding led by Fundamental VC, the company said Wednesday.

The seed round also saw participation from Global Chief Strategy Officer at OYO Hotels & Homes Maninder Gulati, a statement said.

*****

* Aditya Birla Cap, BITS Pilani launch startup

BITS Pilani and Aditya Birla Capital have launched a startup to help women entrepreneurs, the university said on Friday.

Aditya Birla Capital Foundation Director Vishakha Mulye said the company aims to provide a platform to nurture the growth of women entrepreneurs in the country, who have the potential to impact a large number of underserved Indians through innovative solutions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)