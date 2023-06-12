New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday launched the refreshed version of its commuter motorcycle model Passion+ priced at Rs 76,301 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new Passion+ is powered by a BS-VI phase II compliant 100cc engine that produces a power output of 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm and torque of 8.05 NM @ 6000 rpm, the company said in a statement.

It comes with features like a side-stand indicator and an integrated mobile charging port. **** * Honda Motorcycle launches 2023 version of scooter Dio

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Monday launched the 2023 version of its scooter Dio with prices starting at Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The scooter is powered by a BS-VI phase II compliant 110cc engine. It comes with a smart key that has an immobiliser system, which prevents a non-registered key from starting the engine.

The smart key system also makes it possible to lock and unlock the vehicle without using a physical key. In case the system detects no activity for 20 seconds after activation, the scooter automatically gets deactivated, the company said.

**** Greaves Electric inks pact with Bike Bazaar Finance for financing solutions

Greaves Electric Mobility on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with non-banking finance company Bike Bazaar Finance to provide loans to buyers of its electric three-wheeler.

Under the partnership, Bike Bazaar Finance will offer financing options for the company's ELE-branded L3 Electric vehicle (electric auto rickshaw), Greaves Electric Mobility said in a statement.

This partnership will initially be rolled out in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with plans to expand nationwide in the near future, it added.

Greaves Electric Mobility CEO and Executive Director Sanjay Behl said the partnership will further accelerate the adoption of the L3 electric three-wheelers.

****

*CFF Fluid Control listed on BSE SME Platform

Leading bourse BSE's platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Monday announced the listing of CFF Fluid Control Ltd, taking the tally of such listed companies on the exchange to 437.

CFF Fluid Control Ltd became the 437th company to get listed on the BSE SME Platform on June 12 after successfully completing its public issue on June 2, BSE said in a release.

Maharashtra-registered CFF Fluid Control is engaged in the business of manufacturing and servicing shipboard machinery.

The firm manufactures critical component systems and test facilities for submarines and surface ships for the Indian Navy.

