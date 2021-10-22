Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) State-run Union Bank of India on Friday said Rajneesh Karnatak has assumed charge as its executive director.

Prior to this, he was the chief general manager of Punjab National Bank (PNB), it said in a statement.

He has also served as a nominee director on behalf of PNB on the board of PNB Housing Finance and ISARC (India SME Asset Reconstruction Company Limited), it added.

