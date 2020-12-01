New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Customers in India spend an average amount of Rs 2,400 on servicing of out-of-warranty smartphones, according to a report by Counterpoint Research.

The report noted that customer service has become a key factor in finalising a smartphone purchase, and also helps build long-term customer loyalty. Problems related to charging, software and display were the most common faced by the survey respondents, it added.

Also Read | Google Play Best of 2020: Best Android Apps, Games & Winners of Users’ Choice Awards Announced.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many after-sales service processes have been affected in India and abroad. Under these circumstances, leading brands have taken initiatives to digitise the service delivery process, reduce wait times and maintain contactless delivery," Counterpoint Research Senior Analyst Pavel Naiya said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Pandemic Impact: 80% of India Inc Fear More Fraud Cases in Next 2 Years, Says Deloitte Survey.

*

*

* Lazy Gardener acquires Proud Gardener

* Lazy Gardener, a specialised urban gardening company, on Tuesday said it has acquired Proud Gardener for an undisclosed amount.

"We have seen the trend of urban and indoor gardening picking up in the last couple of months, and we're excited to quickly be emerging as the company that is ready to roll the next phase of a sustainable future of the consumers with our products," Lazy Gardener founder Vinayak Garg.

The combined strength of both the companies would not only help in the innovations but also will add the value to the overall business goals, according to a statement.

*

*

* Deloitte, IRM India launch 'The CRO Circle'

* Deloitte, in collaboration with the Institute of Risk Management's India Affiliate (IRM), on Tuesday launched 'The CRO Circle'.

The knowledge-sharing platform will bring together leading chief risk officers from across India Inc to discuss, debate and deliberate on business challenges in view of disruptions, changing business models and the growing relevance of strategic risk management, a statement said.

This initiative will also encourage new-age talent to hone Enterprise Risk Management certifications that can seed a focussed approach to aid business strategy and growth, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)