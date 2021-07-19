* Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on Monday announced the launch of a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) fund for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

It is an open-ended Index ETF tracking the Nifty FMCG Index, comprising 15 stocks from the FMCG sector listed on the NSE, an official statement said adding that the offer will be open till August 2 after opening on Tuesday.

* Kotak Mahindra Bank automates partner payments through tie-up with Hyperform

* Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday said it has automated partner payments through a tie-up with Hyperform.

The partnership will effectively manage and monitor payouts, increase efficiency, enhance data accuracy and make timely payments, as per an official statement.

Fujifilm ropes in fashion photographer Tarun Khiwal as brand ambassador

* New Delhi: Leading imaging products maker Fujifilm India on Monday said it has roped in fashion photographer Tarun Khiwal as its brand ambassador for promoting its medium format GFX range of mirrorless cameras.

This new relationship will help Fujifilm to further enhance its positioning in the camera industry, and also amplify the awareness and excitement around the X and GFX range of mirrorless cameras, according to a statement.

As part of this strategic partnership, Fujifilm India will roll out various brand-building initiatives with Khiwal for its GFX range of cameras and lenses.

* PVR expands its vaccination drive for film workers, their dependents

* PVR Ltd expands its vaccination drive to the larger communities by organising free vaccination for film workers and their dependents in Mumbai in association with FWICE and Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital.

With this initiative, PVR endeavors to contribute to the national vaccination drive and support the members of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

The first camp is being organized at PVR Cinemas, Dynamix Mall, Juhu, Mumbai on 19 and 20 July 2021.

* Vedantu partners Tata Sky to offer educational content for JEE, NEET aspirants

* Edutech platform Vedantu on Monday said it has partnered with DTH services provider Tata Sky to offer educational content for JEE and NEET aspirants via the latter's platform.

Two dedicated linear platform services — Tata Sky JEE Prep and Tata Sky NEET Prep — in association with Vedantu will cater to students from classes IX and X for foundation preparation (IIT, NEET, NTSE, Olympiads) and core syllabus for grades 11 and 12 for IIT JEE Main, JEE Advanced (engineering), and NEET (medical), a statement said.

The service will be available for Rs 5 per day, and the learning will be delivered by Vedantu's Master Teachers, including academics from IIT and AIIMS, it added. The medium of teaching will be a mix of English and Hindi. The service is also made available on the Tata Sky mobile app.

"TV has the ability to reach mass audiences across the country. Delivering quality education through TV will not only benefit the maximum number of aspirants but will also take care of the lack of broadband availability which is faced by students from smaller towns and rural areas," Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer at Tata Sky, said.

Arvind Singhal, COO of Vedantu, added that 30 million-plus students across K-12 and test preparation segments every month benefit from Vedantu's live learning. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)