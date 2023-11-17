New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Friday said it has received recognition from various bodies for improving its ESG (environment, social, and governance) parameters.

In a regulatory filing, Adani Group firm on Friday revealed its July-September 2023 (Q2FY24) ESG performance ratings by various third-party firms.

"The company improved its performance over multiple parameters. Adani Energy Solutions marches ahead in sustainable practices with outstanding ESG global ratings," the filing said.

AESL, (formerly Adani Transmission Ltd) has received an impressive score of 86 per cent from CSRHUB, a global ESG performance rating agency. Sustainalytics, a global leader in ESG research and data and serving the world's leading institutional investors and corporations, has awarded AESL an ESG Risk Rating of 31.5.

Besides, Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has also assigned AESL a stable ESG rating of BBB, underscoring AESL's dedication to robust ESG performance.

*** APM Terminals Pipavav sees loading of record 1000th LPG rake at port * APM Terminals Pipavav on Friday said it has created a record by loading the 1000th Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) rake at the port.

The port commenced LPG Rail Operations in 2021 in collaboration with Aegis VOPAK Terminals Ltd (earlier known as Aegis Logistics Ltd) to ensure the safe and quick evacuation of LPG by rail.

The port has rail sidings for LPG rake within the port and is one of the few ports in India that can accommodate the whole rake at a time, APM Terminals Pipavav in a statement said.

APM Terminals Pipavav managing director Girish Aggarwal said, "Loading 1000th LPG rake at our port is a testament to our commitment to the customers to provide seamless and safe movement of LPG cargoes by rail."

