New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) BDR Pharma on Tuesday announced the launch of its generic version of Pazopanib, used in certain types of cancer such as kidney and soft tissues, in India under the BDPAZO brand.

It will be available in two strengths of 200 mg and 400 mg packed in bottles of 30 tablets each strength, the company said in a statement.

The availability in tablet form makes it easier and convenient for such cancer patients to continue the treatment, it added.

This launch further enhances the kidney cancer treatment portfolio in BDR product basket with the addition of generic Pazopanib with brand name BDPAZO 200 and BDPAZO 400, BDR Pharmaceuticals Director, Business Development, Raheel Shah said.

DP World adds two new Super-Post Panamax Quay Cranes at Mundra Port

*Supply chain solution provider DP World has added two new state-of-the-art Super-Post Panamax Quay Cranes to its existing fleet at its Mundra Port terminal in Gujarat, enhancing further infrastructure at the facility.

The deployment of the cranes with built-in Remote Crane Management System (RCMS) will help the terminal in handling increasingly larger container vessels with faster turnaround, the company said in a release.

These super-post-Panamax cranes equipped with the latest technology, have an outreach of 22 containers and twin lifts making handling ultra-large vessels easier, creating more capacity, and thereby serving more sophisticated customer needs.

RCMS aids advanced planning for maintenance and increases the availability and reliability of the equipment, thereby reducing downtime and enhancing overall terminal efficiency, DP World said.

************************** STEMROBO plans to add 300 employees by the end of FY22

*Ed-tech company STEMROBO Technologies on Tuesday has announced that it is planning to hire 300 employees by the end of 2021-22, from tier II and III cities in various verticals.

As part of this recruitment drive, STEMROBO will hire candidates from tier II and III cities in various verticals such as STEM Innovation Engineer, business development, robotics engineer, software development and other significant roles, the company said in a statement.

The company is also looking to onboard an additional 50 homemakers, who have a technical background.

“With this recruitment drive, we reiterate that we are committed to the upliftment of the society by hiring young talented individuals far away from the limelight of metro cities,” STEMROBO Technologies co-founder Anurag Gupta added.

