Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) BMW Motorrad, the luxury motorcycle arm of the BMW Group, has appointed JSP Motorrad as its second dealer partner in Bengaluru.

Spread across 8,300 sq ft of space, the new showroom in Bengaluru displays 11 motorcycles, customer lounge, cafe and a wide array of BMW Motorrad accessories and lifestyle merchandise, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

The 2,000 sq ft after-sales facility has six mechanical bays for complete vehicle service. Besides, the JSP Motorrad delivers international standards of sales, service, spare parts and business systems in all processes to ensure the best-in-class pre-and-post sales ownership experience, it said.

Till date, BMW Motorrad India has set up 23 touch points across 18 cities in India.

**** Volkswagen to conduct special summer service campaign

German premium car maker Volkswagen will conduct a special summer campaign for servicing of its cars across its 120 service facilities in the country starting Wednesday.

The campaign which will go on till June 15 will include service that encompasses a complimentary 40-point vehicle check up analysing the health status of a customer's vehicle and highlight any pertinent areas that require immediate action, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a statement.

It is supported with attractive offers and benefits on extended warranty service value package and value added services, it said.

**** IDFC First Bank to contribute to non profits on behalf of participants in TCS World 10K Bengaluru

IDFC First Bank will contribute Rs 1,000 each for non profit causes on behalf of every participant who completes 10 kilometre (km) run in one hour at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru.

The initiative aligns with the bank's philosophy of being a force for social good and also with the 10K Bengaluru's theme of social inclusion, IDFC First Bank said.

"IDFC First Bank will contribute Rs 1,000 to non profits on behalf of every participant who completes 10 km within one hour and Rs 2,000 if the participant is a IDFC First Bank customer," the bank said.

The pledge enables qualifying participants to choose from a wide array of social causes and non profits supported by IDFC First Bank, it said.

Bank's pledge will be fulfilled under its FIRST Impact social responsibility programme.

Naarayan T V, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC First Bank, said, "As the associate sponsor of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, we want to not only energize participants after a long gap caused by the pandemic, but also make their run more meaningful and enable them to create a positive social impact.

TCS World 10K Bengaluru is scheduled to take place on May 15.

