* Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) DBS Bank has partnered with fashion retailer Inditex to launch an organic cotton procurement financing pilot programme to ramp up efforts to scale India's organic cotton industry.

It will leverage the network of local farmer producer organisations (FPOs) to reach more than 2,000 farmers in Inditex's supply chain to evaluate farmers' financing needs, according to an official statement.

* L'Oreal Paris ropes in Nidhi Sunil as international spokesperson

* Model and activist Nidhi Sunil has been signed by L'Oreal Paris as its international spokesperson on Wednesday.

Sunil has become an influential voice in the fight against colorism and calls out the obsession with fair skin, according to an official statement. HRS hrs

