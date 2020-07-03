Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) Edtech company Educational Initiatives (EI) on Friday announced the appointment of Garima Gupta as its chief financial officer.

Gupta will be a part of the senior management team at Educational Initiatives, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | WhatsApp Web Gets Dark Mode Feature; How to Enable WhatsApp Web Dark Mode Theme.

A Chartered Accountant, Gupta has worked with leading multinational companies including Bharti Airtel, Sony, Genpact and start-ups Nxtra Data, Runnr.

She has an experience of working in diverse fields including financial planning and analysis, business reporting, strategy, and investor relations.

Also Read | Call of Duty: Warzone Battle Royale Shooter Video Game Now Supports 200-Player Matches.

Before joining Educational Initiatives, Gupta was the chief financial officer at Runnr, which was acquired by Zomato.

“I am pleased to welcome Gupta as part of our senior management team...I look forward to Gupta contributing to our corporate strategy..,” Educational Initiatives Co-founder and CEO Srini Raghavan said.

*** Ramesh Kumar takes charge as director (finance), CFO at GRSE

Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) on Friday said Ramesh Kumar Dash has assumed the charge of director (finance) and chief financial officer (CFO) from July 1 onwards.

Prior to moving to Kolkata-based GRSE, Dash was working with HAL, Bengaluru, the company said in a release.

An associate member of the 'Institute of Cost Accountants of India,' he carries with him around 28 years of experience in different Central Public Sector Undertakings in the field of finance and accounts, the company added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)