New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Technology driven company Vakrangee, which provides financial services as last time retail outlets to the unserved and rural segment on Wednesday said it has tied-up with TransUnion CIBIL (TUCIBIL) to provide credit score to its customers.

The company said it will provide easy access to CIBIL score and report through its Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra networks to the customers.

"Vakrangee will collaborate with TUCIBIL to cater to customers in the unserved and underserved areas. Citizens in rural communities may lack awareness about the importance of CIBIL Score and towards availing credit opportunities easily and at better terms and conditions," the company said.

********************************** Vakrangee to set-up white-label ATMS till March next yr

*Vakrangee Ltd on Wednesday said RBI has extended its authorisation to set-up, own and operate while label ATMs (WLA) in the country till March next year.

ATMs set up, owned, and operated by non-banks are called white-label ATMs (WLAs).

RBI has extended the validity of authorisation issued to Vakrangee Limited to set up, own and operate the White Label ATMs (WLA) in India. The validity has been extended till March 31, 2022, it said in a release.

It said RBI had assigned a target of minimum 1,000 ATMs to be deployed by the company for every calendar year starting 2020 for an initial period of three years.

********************************** Yes Bank partners with SHEROES to run Yes Essence Plus accelerator prg *Yes Bank has partnered with women-only social network SHEROES to run an accelerator programme Yes Essence Plus to support women led start-ups.

Over a 10-week period, the cohort startups will receive customised training through virtual workshops conducted by industry experts. The curriculum will focus on building skills such as financial management, legal, fund raising, marketing, and effective leadership, Yes Bank said in a release.

The start-ups then will present their ideas to venture capital partners, Bharat Innovation Fund, CIIE A and 3one4 Capital.

Accelerators like GAIN, Strategy Garage and WSquare will support outreach as ecosystem partners.

The bank has invited applications from women-led startups across India for the programme.

