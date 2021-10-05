New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) First consignment of Geographical Identification (GI) tagged sweet dish Mihidana sourced from Bardhaman, West Bengal has been exported to Bahrain, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

It said that more consignments of the unique sweet dish would be exported to Bahrain during the forthcoming Diwali festival.

The GI tag, a form of intellectual property right (IPR), is distinct from other forms of IPR, as it ascribes the exclusivity to the community in a defined geography, rather than to an individual, as is in the case of trademarks and patents.

The tag can be issued for agricultural, natural, or manufactured goods that have a unique quality, reputation, or other characteristics attributable to their geographical origin. Darjeeling tea, Basmati rice, Kanchipuram Silk, Mysore Silk, Hyderabadi haleem, and Nagaland chili products, sold with this tag have premium pricing.

*European luxury car maker Volkswagen on Tuesday launched the limited Matt edition of its Polo and Vento models in the domestic market.

The Matt edition will be available in the GT variant of the Polo, starting at an offer price of Rs 9.99 lakh while Vento Highline AT variant at Rs11.94 lakh and Vento

Highline Plus AT variant at Rs13.34 lakh, Volkswagen Passengers Cars India said in a release.

The deliveries of the limited edition models will commence immediately and will be available across all the Volkswagen dealerships starting October., the company said.

Customers can book this edition either through their nearest dealership or online retail platform.

To book the limited-edition models and drive away in style, it said, adding, the carlines come with Volkswagen standard 4EVER Care package which includes 4-years warranty, 4-years road-side assistance (RSA), and 3-free services as a standard.

