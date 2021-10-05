Oppo ColorOS 12 global launch date has been set for October 11, 2021. The company teased the launch on its official Twitter handle confirming the launch date and time of its user interface. As per the teaser, ColorOS 12 will be launched on the above-mentioned date at 9:00 am GMT (2:30 pm IST) and will be live streamed via official ColorOS YouTube channel. The ColorOS 12 UI will be based on Android 12 and is expected to come with a new design with improved privacy and security features. Android 12 Based Oppo ColorOS 12 To Be Launched in China Soon.

Last month, Oppo had announced the next version of ColorOS 12 custom UI in China. Now, the company plans to release it globally. The global version of the upcoming UI is likely to be different from the one announced in China.

ColorOS 12 might get new features such as quick-view cards or widgets, a 3D avatar called Omoji, Cross-screen interconnection, Sidebar 2.0, Android 12's new privacy features and more.

ColorOS 12 Omoji (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Ahead of its launch, Oppo has started the beta trial for ColorOS 12 for the Find X3 Pro smartphone in Malaysia and Indonesia.

#ColorOS12 beta upgrade based on #Android12 is here! 💡 All #OPPOFindX3Pro users in 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐚 and 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚 are able to apply now. 🌏 Let your new @Android journey begin! 🏁 Stay tuned for more countries to be covered. pic.twitter.com/OmKenQ9VzS — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) October 4, 2021

Users can join the beta testing group by heading over to 'Settings' > 'Software Update' > 'Trial Version' > 'Beta Version'. Fill in your details and click ' Apply Now'. Selected users will receive ColorOS 12 beta updates in batches via an OTA update.

