Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI) To facilitate utility bill payments for the Indian diaspora in Oman, Canara Bank has teamed up with NPCI's Bharat bill payments system.

This tie-up will enable the diaspora to make payments towards utility bills, school fees, municipal taxes etc, from Oman. For the same, the bank also tied up with the Musandam Exchange of Oman on Thursday, the bank said in a statement.

Also Read | Ground-Dwelling Gecko's New Species Discovered in Forests of North Kerala.

**** *Godrej Capital inks co-lending agreement with SBI

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Thunderstorm, Rain Lashes Several Parts of National Capital (Watch Video).

Godrej Capital has entered into a co-lending agreement with the State Bank of India, wherein the nation's largest lender will provide various financial products and offerings.

Pirojsha Godrej, chairman of Godrej Capital, said the company aims to unlock opportunities for financial inclusion and build a long-term, sustainable franchise, helping drive the growth story forward.

Godrej Capital has so far disbursed over Rs 5,000 crore since inception in November 2020 across housing, SME, and MSME loans, across 11 cities and the company aims to expand its footprint to 30 cities in the next 12 months. PIT BEN

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)