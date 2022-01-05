New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Telecom equipment manufacturer and technology provider HFCL Ltd has announced powering of its network offerings with Artificial Intelligence (AI) based analytics, and has partnered with Aprecomm.

Having implemented and tested the AI-based solution in its `PM-WANI' deployments, the company now plans to integrate these analytics capabilities for a range of products and solutions.

Also Read | How To Change PF Nomination Online Via epfiindia.gov.in; Here Is Step-By-Step Guide For EPFO Members.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL said, "Integration of Aprecomm's AI-powered solutions to our platform enables HFCL to offer enhanced user experience with added reliability and security to our customers."

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Economists See New COVID-19 Variant Forcing RBI To Delay Policy Normalisation.

*** *Nelco bags order from ONGC to enhance communication infra at offshore sites

Satellite communication service provider Nelco on Wednesday announced it has bagged over Rs 40 crore contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The scope of the project includes supply, commission, and maintenance of ONGC's captive very small aperture terminal (VSAT) based network, Nelco said in a statement.

The network will be used to enhance the communication infrastructure of ONGC's western India offshore sites.

"Nelco...today announced about their contract for turnkey project from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation worth more than Rs 40 crore," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)