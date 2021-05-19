Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIMN) and edtech company Jaro Education on Wednesday said they have collaborated to jointly introduce four techno-functional blended postgraduate (PG) certificate programmes.

The new PG programmes aim to equip working professionals with future-ready skills, empowering them with the knowledge focussed on both technical and functional expertise, which are required in digitally driven business environment, according to a statement.

“After understanding and analysing the current career trends and demand, we have collaborated with IIM Nagpur to provide the most comprehensive and competitive executive programmes to fast-track the career growth of the working professionals. We hope that our specialised programmes with cutting-edge curriculum will benefit the professionals,” Jaro Education Chief Executive Officer Ranjita Raman added.

ClassMonitor raises Rs 3.5 cr from PATH India, Gulf investors *Homeschooling edtech start-up ClassMonitor on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 3.5 crore as part of its pre-series A investment round from Indian construction company PATH India, UAE-based Calega family office investor group and a group of Oman-based investors Sarvann.

The start-up will use the fresh funds to build its presence across other nations and strengthen its content and technology for the end users, the company said in a statement.

Since its inception in 2016, the Indore-based start-up has raised Rs 6 crore.

As part of its angel round, ClassMonitor was backed by Piyush Jain, CFO, Al Hajri group, an angel investor having invested in over 25 startups across the globe.

L&T wins Dubai's Taqdeer Award for providing best working conditions

* Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said that the company was honoured at the fourth edition of Dubai's Taqdeer Awards for providing the best working conditions for workmen at their various project sites across the UAE. L&T was awarded a three-star grading and their workmen honoured at a ceremony held at the Sheikh Rashid Hall of the Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday, the company said in a statement. "We have always considered our workmen as the extended arm of our L&T family and therefore we are honoured and humbly accept this award,"S N Subrahmanyan, CEO and Managing Director, L&T said.

