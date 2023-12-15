Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) Full-service brokerage JM Financial on Friday announced the appointment of Chirag Negandhi as its managing director.

Chirag, previously associated with Axis Capital, will lead institutional equities, equity capital markets, private wealth, alternative investments, portfolio management services, and realty advisory, among other responsibilities, Vishal Kampani, Vice Chairman of the company, said in a statement.

*** Courtyard by Marriott opens 97-room Marriott Gorakhpur, UP * Courtyard by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 31 brands, on Friday announced the opening of 97 rooms Courtyard by Marriott Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

"We are delighted to introduce the refined hospitality and world-class amenities of Courtyard by Marriott to the historic city of Gorakhpur.

"The launch of Courtyard by Marriott Gorakhpur marks Marriott International's fifth property in Uttar Pradesh, underscoring our dedication to expansion and growth in the leading tier II markets," Marriott International Area Vice President, South Asia, Ranju Alex said in a statement.

