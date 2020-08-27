Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) Keysight Technologies on Thursday said it has tied up with IIT-Madras to enable testing of homegrown 5G telecom standards.

Through the tie-up, the NYSE-listed company will be supporting the Telecom Standards Development Society, India (TSDSI) in the development of India specific 5G standards, according to a statement.

*** HDFC joins hands with Adobe to enhance digital experience

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday announced a tie-up with Adobe to enhance the digital experience for customers.

The partnership focuses on the zero-touch digital interface to further enable account opening, loans and investments, as per an official statement.

**** Anil Saboo elected as IEEMA President

Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA) on Thursday said Anil Saboo has been elected as its president for 2020-2021.

Saboo will take over during the IEEMA annual convention and AGM to be held on September 23, 2020, the apex association of the Indian electrical equipment manufacturing industry said in a statement.

Besides, Vijay Karia and Neeraj Nanda are also elected as Vice Presidents, it added.

****

Himalaya Drug launches campaign for Neem Face Wash

FMCG major Himalaya Drug Company has kick-started the fourth edition of its flagship campaign My First Pimple, which aims to encourage conversation around pimples amongst teenagers.

The campaign for Neem Face Wash is focused on highlighting the importance of self-awareness building confidence and encouraging teenagers to positively tackle skincare challenges during their growing-up years.

