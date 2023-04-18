Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Jewellery retailer Malabar Gold and Diamonds on Tuesday said it has signed Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt as its new brand ambassador.

The company has retail presence in India, the Middle East, Malaysia, Singapore and the US. It plans to enter into new markets such as the UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey and New Zealand as well as major cities in the country.

Malabar Gold and Diamond said in a statement that the signing of Bhatt as the brand ambassador will bring a new global outlook to the brand.

"Over the years, our brand ambassadors have played an instrumental role in elevating our brand's status in the eyes of our customers and we are looking forward to taking us to new heights with Alia Bhatt as the face of the brand," Malabar Group chairman M P Ahammed said.

*** AdCounty Media to hire 150 professionals to bolster global expansion, diversification * Mobile advertising and digital publishing solutions provider AdCounty Media on Tuesday said the company plans to hire 150 new professionals in this financial year to fuel global expansion and diversification.

The company is presently catering to a diverse clientele spanning across 25 countries with an employee strength of 50 people, AdCounty Media said in a statement.

AdCounty will hire experts, including media sales, Ad operations, publisher management, client servicing, e-mail marketing, app development and game development.

