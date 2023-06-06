New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has inaugurated 4,500th service touchpoint in the country.

The company has opened the latest outlet at Rampally in Hyderabad.

"Having over 4,500 service touchpoints across 2,271 cities reflects our resolve to enhance customer delight," Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.

The auto major had activated 310 service touchpoints in FY2022-23, highest-ever in a financial year.

*** Nissan Magnite achieves 1 lakh production milestone * Nissan Motor India on Tuesday said its compact sports utility vehicle Magnite has crossed 1 lakh production mark.

Designed in Japan and manufactured in India, the vehicle, Magnite, was launched in December 2020. Currently, Nissan exports the model to 15 global markets.

"The production of the 1,00,000th Magnite is testimony of Nissan's brand promise of providing its customers products that are high on value, safety and strong customer service making it a global product," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.

*** Ather rolls out country's first 60-month loan product for e-two-wheelers * Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy on Tuesday said it has launched a new 60-month vehicle loan product that will make buying e-scooters more affordable.

This is also the first time that a finance product with a tenure of 5 years has been rolled out in the EV industry, the company said in a statement.

Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet S Phokela said affordable vehicle loan products have for long been a critical last-mile enabler for the stupendous growth of the Indian two-wheeler market.

"The growing popularity of EV scooters in the country has necessitated the need for vehicle loan products with a longer tenure," he added.

The company has partnered with IDFC First, Bajaj Finance and Hero FinCorp to roll out the loan product.

*** Ceat ropes in former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden as brand ambassador * Tyre maker Ceat on Tuesday said it has roped in former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden as its new brand ambassador.

As part of this association, CEAT has launched an engaging four-part talk show series titled "CEAT Timeout", featuring Hayden as the host in conversation with Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar.

"The 'CEAT Timeout' series is an engaging talk show that is packed with expert analysis, predictions and interesting strategies of our cricketers for the upcoming World Test Championship. Matthew Hayden's passion for the sport and his ability to connect with fans make him the perfect choice to host these series," Ceat Chief Marketing Officer Lakshmi Narayanan B said in a statement.

*** ICICI Pru relaxes claim process for Odisha train accident victims * ICICI Prudential Life has relaxed the claim settlement process for the kin of the Odisha train accident victims.

The processing of death and health claims, including those covered under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, will be done on the basis of three basic documents: bank account details, death certificate from municipal authorities and if the death certificate is not available, the list of deceased passengers issued by hospitals, government authorities or the police, and a copy of a valid address proof of the nominee, insurer said in a statement.

To assist with claim related inquiries, it has also set up a dedicated helpline number (1-860-266-7766).

