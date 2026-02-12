Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Justin Mosca & Anthony Mosca made history, not only sealing the first-ever victory for Italy in the ICC T20 World Cup, but also the highest partnership between siblings in T20 World Cup history.

Italy, who are making their debut in a World Cup across any format, finally registered their first win in the T20 WC with a thumping 10-wicket triumph over 18th-ranked Nepal at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Italy won the toss and opted to bowl first. Nepal was bundled out for just 123 in 19.3 overs, with Aarif Sheikh (27 in 24 balls, with three fours), skipper Rohit Paudel (23 in 14 balls, with two sixes) and Aasif Sheikh (20 in 20 balls, with two fours) putting on important scores.

Crishan Kalugamage (3/18 in four overs) and Ben Manenti (2/9 in four overs) were amongst the top bowlers for Italy.

During the chase, Justin Mosca (60* in 44 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Anthony Mosca (62* in 32 balls, with three fours and six sixes) single-handedly chased down the target, putting in 124 run stand for the first wicket in 12.4 overs.

This is the highest partnership between siblings in T20 WC history, surpassing the 96-run partnership between Pakistan's Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal against Australia in the 2014 edition.

This is also the third 100-plus run opening stand by an association nation in T20 WCs, with Aqib Ilyas & Jatinder Singh (131* for Oman against Papua New Guinea in 2021) and Michael Jones & George Munsey (126 for Scotland against Italy, 2026) being the other two.

Also, this is the second 10-wicket win for an associate team in T20 WCs, after Oman secured a 10-wicket win over PNG back in 2021. (ANI)

