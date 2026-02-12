India’s Ishan Kishan delivered a breathtaking performance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 match, plundering 28 runs in a single over against Namibia. During the final over of the powerplay, Kishan dismantled all-rounder JJ Smit with a sequence of 0, 6, 6, 6, 6, 4, propelling India to a record-breaking 86/1 after six overs. This onslaught enabled Kishan to reach his half-century in just 20 deliveries, marking the second-fastest individual fifty in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. India Records Fastest Team 100 in T20WC History, Achieves Feat During IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Ishan Kishan Goes Beast Mode!

