India’s Hardik Pandya recorded the longest six of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 tournament, launching the ball into the Arun Jaitley Stadium stands with a massive 109M strike. During the 15th over of India’s Group A match against Namibia, Pandya dispatched spinner Bernard Scholtz over the long-on boundary, shattering the tournament's previous 107-metre record set by teammate Shivam Dube just moments earlier in the IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 match. The hit was a highlight of Pandya's blistering half-century, which helped propel India to a formidable total of 209/9. 'Usman Tariq of Namibia' Fans Link Gerhard Erasmus' Bowling Action to Pakistan Mystery Spinner During IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Hardik Pandya Hits Longest T20 WC 2026 Six

Hardik Pandya Overtakes Shivam Dube

*DU-BEAST 🤝 KUNG FU PANDYA*



Team India's power hitters have just hit the biggest sixes of the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup so far! Unreal hitting, unmissable action!



ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #INDvNAM | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/aLGrwgVX5o pic.twitter.com/jUPtsQ370S— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 12, 2026

