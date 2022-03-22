New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Government think tank Niti Aayog organised the fifth edition of the Women Transforming India (WTI) awards and 75 winners were felicitated, who have made their mark across different sectors, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The winners were chosen on the basis of nominations received and through short-listing by a search-and-select committee, the statement said.

"This year, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India's independence, the WTI Awards were conferred on 75 women achievers to celebrate their contribution towards a 'Sashakt Aur Samarth Bharat'," it said.

According to the statement, awards were conferred by acclaimed personalities such as former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi, former Assistant Secretary-General of UN Lakshmi Puri, the former Chairperson of State Bank of India Arundhati Bhattacharya among others.

SBI Card, Nature's Basket partner to launch international gourmet card

The pure-play credit card issuer SBI Card will launch international gourmet card next month in partnership with Nature's Basket, to cater to specific lifestyle spends of premium customers.

The Nature's Basket SBI Card will cater to the fast-evolving gourmet taste of premium consumers to address their unique lifestyle related spend needs, including grocery and gourmet, SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) said in a release on Tuesday.

The card, to be launched in the first fortnight of April, will have two variants-- Nature's Basket SBI Card and Nature's Basket SBI Card Elite.

"India's premium consumer segment continues to offer a strong potential for growth. Over the years, we have built a robust premium products portfolio and Nature's Basket SBI Card, with its exclusive benefits and privileges for consumers, will help to further strengthen it,"Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card said.

