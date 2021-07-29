New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Que Processing Services (QPS Global), card issuance and processing platform, on Thursday, said it will invest USD 10 million (about Rs 74.2 crore) in the next 6-12 months to expand its operations across the Middle East.

QPS had recently announced its expansion across the European continent, with an investment of GBP 10 million to set up its operations in London.

With this fresh investment, the company intends to expand its presence across key markets like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait by March 2022, a statement said.

“After expanding our reach in the European markets, we are now entering the Middle East by purely focusing on our technological disruption. In fact, we have already secured a deal of issuing 2.3 million prepaid cards across the Middle East market," QPS Global Chief Executive Officer and founder Vinay Kalantri said. .

**** 90+ My Tuition app raises $5mn in funding *90+ My Tuition app on Thursday said it has raised USD 5 million (about Rs 37.1 crore) in series A funding from directors of Pearl Investment LLC.

The company will deploy the funds raised in market expansion, brand building, and product development across key cities in India, a statement said.

"The growth potential for online primary and secondary education is projected to grow at a CAGR of 60 percent at USD 773 million by 2021 according to Online Education in India: 2021 report by KPMG...Our aim is to digitise tutoring, for that we are providing focused textbook oriented animated video content," 90+ My Tuitions app Co-Founder and Vice President Vingish Vijay said.

With the start of lean operations in 2018 and the launch of classes in May 2020, the app has touched over 4.5 lakh students within a year.

**** Villgro announces $5mn funding availability for social startups via iPitch

*Startup incubator Villgro on Thursday announced the fifth edition of its social start-up discovery platform – iPitch 2021.

"This year, iPitch brings together its largest coalition of impact investors and incubators to channel its highest ever pool of funding, amounting to an unprecedented USD 5 million," a statement said.

Villgro and Switzerland-based Artha Impact are jointly launching iPitch with an aim to connect hundreds of social entrepreneurs with impact investors, it added.

This year's coalition is seeking a wider range of enterprises - right from prototype stage to revenue-generating enterprises that are creating innovative and scalable solutions in agriculture, climate action, healthcare, shelter-tech and housing, education and livelihood among other sectors.

