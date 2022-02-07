Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) RattanIndia backed e-motorcycle maker Revolt Motors announced the expansion of its retail presence in Uttar Pradesh with its second outlet in Noida.

Along with the new addition, the total number of dealerships stand at 21 across India.

The company also said it is working towards setting up a robust dealership presence this year with an aim to open more than 44 new stores to meet customer requirements.

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced policies to encourage faster adoption of EVs in the state, which offers 100 per cent vehicle registration fee and road tax exemption for two-wheeler EVs.

Further, exemptions and incentives are being provided on land for the first 1,000 EV charging stations, it said.

*** *Okinawa Autotech launches 2nd Okinawa Galaxy Store in Jaipur

Electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa Autotech on Monday announced the launch of its second Okinawa Galaxy Store in Jaipur.

The company had set up a similar facility in Dehradun last month and said that it aims to set up 40 more experience centres pan-India by the end of this calendar year.

At the Galaxy store, customers can interact with the products and learn about the manufacturing process. It also includes dozens of merchandise products.

The expansion of Galaxy stores is planned in a strategic manner so as to let more potential customers experience the best of technology in electric two-wheelers, Okinawa Autotech said.

The company is gearing up for the launch of two new electric two-wheelers this year and the Galaxy Stores will exclusively feature these products as and when they hit the market.

*** * Go First partners with Shilpa Shetty's Simple Soulful platform

Wadia Group-owned private carrier Go First has partnered with Shilpa Shetty's App-based wellness platform Simple Soulful.

This will allow airline customers to avail a 60 per cent discount on a yearly subscription worth Rs 999 on the Simple Soulful App, a release said on Monday.

A holistic curation by experts in yoga, exercise and diet, the app will offer customised fitness programmes to maintain a healthy balance in life, Go First said in a statement. The tie-up is aimed at offering customers an opportunity to embark on a fitness regime that has become a necessity in the current times.

Passengers can book tickets through the airline's website and its mobile app from February 7 - February 10 for travel valid till February 28, 2022, and avail discount vouchers from Simple Soulful App.

