New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Renon India on Monday said it has launched swappable batteries for electric two-wheelers.

The newly launched product 'Groot' has a nominal voltage of 57.6 V and a rated energy of 2.04 KWh. It is for low and medium speed electric vehicles built with NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) chemistry, the Surat-based company said in a statement.

MD and CEO of Renon India, Aditya Vikram, said, "We are excited to introduce Groot as the next-gen e-mobility solution for India. Renon sees the launch of this E2W Li battery platform as a step forward toward our larger goal. We intend to make further revolutions in the sector to build a strong and sustainable energy storage system in the country."

*** Mercedes-Benz India starts booking for 'Made in India' luxury EV * Mercedes-Benz India has commenced bookings for its 'Made in India' luxury EV, EQS 580 4MATIC from Monday, which can be booked at an initial payment of Rs 25 lakh, the company said on Monday.

The flagship luxury saloon will be the first-ever luxury EV to be rolled out of the company's manufacturing facility in India, which is expected to take place on September 30, Mercedes-Benz India said.

The vehicle can be booked both through online or any of the company's nearest dealerships, it said. *** Skoda Auto Volkswagen India begins production of Kushaq's left-hand drive version * Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has commenced the production of the left-hand drive version of its midsize SUV Kushaq for the exports market.

The Kushaq was launched in June 2021 as part of the company's India 2.0 strategy.

"Since its world premiere in India last year, Kushaq has created a strong market presence and contributed significantly to the success of the brand and the group in India. This SUV, which will soon be heading to international markets, will showcase India's manufacturing excellence on a global stage. With each new model we export, we are inching closer to our aim of making India an export hub for the VW Group globally," Piyush Arora, Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd, said. *** Tata Motors rolls out synthetic engine oil for BS-VI diesel engines * Tata Motors on Monday launched a synthetic engine oil developed specially to boost the performance of the BS-VI diesel engines.

By enhancing engine life and reducing friction between the moving parts, the 5W30 synthetic engine oil improves their reliability, durability and improves emission compliance besides increasing the vehicle's uptime on the road, the company said.

The company said its team at the Engineering Research Centre (ERC) has been co-engineering and developing lubricant formulations in-house, while closely working with strategic partners from the field of additive manufacturing.

