New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Edtech major Upgrad on Tuesday said it has appointed Jeetender Singh as the Head of Business for its Degrees' vertical. The vertical comprises a three-year Bachelors' degree and two-year Masters' degree courses in India. Singh, who will be responsible for expanding and driving the Degree business, brings with him over 15 years of experience, leading functions like sales and marketing, business development, and channel management, a statement said. He has worked across sectors like pharmaceutical, banking, and healthcare. Before joining Upgrad, Singh was the Vice-President and Zonal Sales Head at SBI cards heading Karnataka's retail sales business, the statement said.

*Homegrown ed-tech startup Bada Business on Tuesday said it has appointed Gyan Gupta as its Chief of Product, Technology, and Growth Officer (CPTGO).

Gupta will lead the company's product and growth strategy, a statement said.

Prior to Bada Business, Gupta was the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of First Wall and founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chamko. He has also worked with brands like GE, Genpact, and Dainik Bhaskar.

"We believe that the three aspects - Product, Technology and Growth - are becoming directly proportional in our case...with Gyan's experience of digitising key brands in the market, we are hopeful of being seen as a product, technology, and user-first company in the coming months,” Vivek Bindra, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bada Business, said.

*Netcore Cloud, a software as a service company, on Tuesday said it has appointed Nishant Jain as the Group Head for Business Strategy and Corporate Development.

The company has carved out this new role to strengthen Netcore Cloud's global presence and drive its market share in strategic markets through acquisitions, a statement said.

"Nishant Jain's appointment comes at a time when Netcore Cloud is working towards our IPO launch and looking at global expansion in the US and European markets. We are confident that his presence will fuel and fast-track Netcore Cloud towards overseas expansion and our target of growing our ARR base by 2x in 2 years to reach USD 150 million," Kalpit Jain, Group Chief Executive Officer of Netcore Cloud, said.

