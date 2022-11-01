Mumbai/New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Wow Momo Foods that operates with brands like Wow! Momo, Wow China and Wow Chicken, on Tuesday said it has elevated CMO Muralikrishnan as co-founder.

With this Muralikrishnan also became part of the company's board, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Indian Railways’ Earnings from Freight Rises 17% in April-October 2022.

He has been associated with Wow Momo since inception, however, officially joined the founders in the year 2018.

Muralikrishnan began by leading the store-level growth hacking to brand development and was later named as the group's CMO.

Also Read | Toyota Kirloskar Motor Domestic Wholesales Rise by 6% at 13,143 Units in October 2022.

****************************

* Marriott opens The St. Regis Goa Resort

Global hospitality company Marriott on Tuesday said it has expanded the footprint of St Regis Hotels and Resorts in the country with the opening of The St. Regis Goa Resort.

"We are delighted to celebrate the opening of our second St. Regis property in India. St. Regis provides exquisite resort experiences for our global luminaries, and Goa is a special destination where guests will find themselves surrounded by unspoilt nature and infinite sandy beaches," St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Vice President and Global Brand Leader George Fleck said in a statement.

The 206-room St. Regis Goa Resort is spread in 49 acres fringing the Mobor Beach Goa.

*************************

* Fitelo plans to hire 250 employees by end of 2022

Weight management app Fitelo on Tuesday said it is planning to add 250 new employees by the end of 2022, taking the total manpower to 600.

Fitelo is looking at hiring across different verticals such as nutritionists or dietitians, R&D, sales, fitness and mind coach, it said in a statement.

"Due to the rise in demand for healthcare solutions, which has been expedited by the pandemic, the company is bullish on hiring.

"The demand for certified nutritionists, fitness and mind coaches has increased, and India is a potential hotspot for these skill sets. Additionally, our subscriber base is constantly growing, so we believe now is the perfect time to grow and meet the burgeoning demand," Fitelo co-founder and CEO added. PTI SM

*****************************

* Fino Payments Bank net profit rises 75 pc to of Rs 13.80 crore

Fino Payments Bank on Tuesday said its net profit surged 75 per cent to Rs 13.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022.

The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 7.89 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income of the bank rose by 25 per cent to Rs 303.33 crore in July-September period of FY23 as against Rs 242.15 crore in same period of FY22, Fino Payments Bank said in a release.

Interest income of the bank rose to Rs 21.46 crore from Rs 7.04 crore.

"The strong performance during the first half of FY23, even in the midst of macroeconomic challenges, makes us confident of a strong H2 FY23," Rishi Gupta, CEO & Managing Director, said. PTI KPM

***************************

* Goyal hails Gujarat govt's initiatives to promote lab-grown diamonds

Commerce and industry ministre Piyush Goyal On Tuesday appreciated the Gujarat government's initiatives to promote the lab-grown diamonds.

The state has provided support measures such as concessions in power and interest costs. Mega units can claim for reimbursement of 100 per cent of capital input tax on capital goods over 20 years.

Goyal was chairing a meeting on the sector here.

Members of the Gems and Jwellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) were also present at the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)