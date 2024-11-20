Delhi, November 20: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old boy was kidnapped and subsequently abandoned on the same day after his kidnapper realised he was from a different religion. The 46-year-old woman, driven by her deep desire for a male child, decided to abduct the boy. However, after realising that the child belonged to a different religion, she abandoned him on a road in Shastri Park. The boy was later found crying by a passerby and was taken to a nearby shelter. Following an investigation, the woman was arrested by the police on November 12.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the incident unfolded on November 7 when the child’s mother, Ruksana, noticed her son missing after she went to a public toilet near their usual spot on a footpath. The boy had been playing alone, and when she returned around 10:30 am, he was gone. Alarmed, she immediately informed the police, who registered a case of kidnapping and began investigating the matter. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Newborn Twin Daughters Over Male Child Preference, Buries Bodies in Sultanpuri; 5 Arrested.

Following the investigation, police were informed on November 8 that a child matching the description had been found in an observation home in Shastri Park. The child was medically examined and counselled before being reunited with his mother. Police began reviewing CCTV footage from the area, identifying a woman who had been lingering nearby before picking up the child when his mother was absent. The footage also showed the woman travelling in an auto-rickshaw with the child, which further aided in tracing her whereabouts. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabs 50-Year-Old Mother for ‘Not Allowing’ Him To Shift to Canada for Work.

The woman, identified as Rachna Devi from Krishna Nagar in East Delhi, was arrested on November 12. During her interrogation, the woman admitted to the kidnapping, citing a personal desire for a son, as she had two daughters and had been unable to conceive a male child. However, upon realising that the boy was from a different religion, she left him on the road in Shastri Park, where a passerby spotted him crying and took him to a nearby shelter home.

